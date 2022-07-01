Gold price declines by Rs350 to Rs141,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs350 per tola and was sold at Rs141,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs141,850 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs121,313 against its sale at Rs121,613 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs111,204 against its sale at Rs111,480, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1550 and Rs1,328.87 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $22 and was sold at $1804 against its sale at $1826, the association reported.