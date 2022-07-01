Elahi raises objections to LHC verdict

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi has raised objections over the holding of elections for the chief minister on Friday (today) on an immediate notice. While addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Pervaiz Elahi said that the same presiding officer (PO) has been deputed for the Punjab CM elections once again which played a controversial role in the previous polls. “There is no example in the history to call the police in the House and the same person was allowed to get the top slot who had called the police.” “On the other hand, five lawmakers are not getting the court order for notifying their election. The election commission is seeking court orders for notifying the five lawmakers. How can we call it justice?” The PA speaker said that they have left some decisions for Friday. “Court always listens to all parties and everyone is also answerable to Allah Almighty. It is the responsibility of the court to dispatch justice and we will also get justice.”

Pervaiz Elahi said that elections could not be organised with an incomplete quorum in the Punjab Assembly. He demanded the organisation of CM’s elections after the by-polls. He added that seven provincial lawmakers were currently abroad then what will be their solution.

Raja Basharat said that they are going to challenge the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict. He said that transfers could not be made in any constituency where the election schedule is announced. “Less than 24 hours are being given for a new election and intentions are not good behind the verdict. The high court has nullified April 16 CM’s elections and how the decision of such person can be accepted after the nullification of his elections.”

He reiterated the demand of completing the quorum of the house before the Punjab CM’s election. He complained that by-elections are ahead on July 17 and the Punjab Assembly has a lack of quorum as six of the lawmakers are currently abroad, whereas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not received the notification for its five reserved seats. Basharat expressed hopes that the courts could open their doors once again at 12:00 midnight, citing the sensitivity of the crisis.