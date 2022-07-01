Punjab raises minimum wage to Rs25,000

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday announced that the provincial government has fixed the minimum wage at Rs25,000. According to a notification issued by the government, the increment of Rs5,000 in the minimum wage is expected to provide relief to the labor class from July 1. He said, “All-out efforts are being made to make the life of common man easier.” This comes days after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan raised the minimum wage from Rs21,000 to Rs26,000 per month in the province. He made the announcement during a speech at the provincial assembly, which had met to approve the next annual budget on June 24. The KP CM said the increment would be implemented immediately.