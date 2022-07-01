KP Assembly body seeks details of relief funds released for merged districts

The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Relief and Rehabilitation here Thursday sought detail of funds released for merged districts under relief head.

The committee said that audit report of funds released for merged districts under relief head should be presented in next meeting of the committee.

The meeting was chaired by Tufail Anjum and attended by MPAs including Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Mir Kalam, Liaqat Ali, Bahadur Khan, Ajmal Khan, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Ranjeet Singh, Wilson Wazir, Ravi Kumar, Baseerat Khan, Sameea Bibi, Shafiq Sher, Anita Mehsud and concerned officials of Rescue 1122, Rehabilitation, Law Home Departments and district administrations. Members also termed answers being submitted by rehabilitation and relief department regarding queries of members unsatisfactory and directed presenting answers with complete detail in next meeting.

The committee discussed purposes and aims of standing committee and directed officials of relief department to setup awareness creating cells in offices of deputy commissioner for orientation of public and to identify their issues. Members said that deputy commissioners should be informed through letter in this connection and a copy should be submitted to committee.

On the insistence of committee members, chair also directed rehabilitation department to furnish details of families that are being given assistance under rehabilitation programs.