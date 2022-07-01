PML-N believes in rule of law, constitution: Hamza

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) believed in rule of law and the constitution and always respected the court verdicts.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the ongoing constitutional crisis for the last three months in Punjab would be done away with by this judgement of the Lahore High Court regarding CM Punjab election.

During a meeting with the MPAs here, he expressed the hope that the effects of this verdict would prove to be a good cause for the people of the province, said a press release issued.

He remarked that positions were temporary and the real noble deed was to obtain the happiness of the creatures of Allah Almighty. “I do not believe in doing politics for the sake of politics rather assigns politics the status of doing public service.”

Creating ease in lives of people was his objective and to redress the distress of grieved humanity was the focal point of his politics, he emphasized.

The CM denounced that the opposition for the sake of their ego had pushed the province into a constitutional crisis and the people of the province faced a great loss owing to this situation.

Hamza Shahbaz said that those who played havoc with the constitution and the law had been fully exposed before the nation.

The CM underscored that PML-N always faced the challenges bravely and would continue to serve the masses.

CM takes notice of rape-cum-murder of child: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about rape-cum-murder of a child in the precinct of police station Urban Area in Sargodha.

He directed that early arrest of the accused should be ensured and legal action be taken against him.

Prompt justice should be ensured to the bereaved family at all costs, he said and extended heartfelt sympathies to them.

IGP takes notice of killing incident: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of killing of father and injuring his daughter by torture of unknown persons in Johar Town and sought an incident report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

While ordering immediate arrest of all the accused who killed the father and injured the daughter due to inhuman violence, he said that after taking a close look at the CCTV footage and other evidence, the accused should be arrested and brought to justice.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the affected family and ensure justice to the bereaved on priority basis.