Karot hydropower project put into full commercial operation

Karot Hydropower Project, the first hydropower investment project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) invested and developed by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG), has been put into full commercial operation, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

The Karot HPP COD Ceremony was held at Power House Wednesday to inaugurate the commercial operation. At the ceremony, Dr. Munawar Iqbal, Acting Managing Director, Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) extended thanks on behalf of Pakistani government to CTG.

“In spite of COVID-19 impact, the construction progress of the project remained satisfactory, and because of such a brilliant construction, the project has started successfully delivering much needed clean and green energy to the national grid,” Dr. Munawar Iqbal said.

He added that “on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, I would like to reaffirm our commitment in implementation and accomplishment of CPEC Energy Cooperation targets and facilitation towards realization of the Belt and Road Initiative.”

Wu Shengliang, Chairman, China Three Gorges International Corporation (CTGI) addressed the ceremony. He said that Karot Project will provide 3.2 billion kilowatt-hours of cheap and clean electricity to the national grid every year to meet the energy demand of around five million local consumers. It will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.5 tons every year.

Meanwhile nearly 5,000 job opportunities were provided to the local people by the project during the construction and 40 local students were funded to complete their undergraduate studies from CTG scholarship, Wu said, adding “Karot Project is serving as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.”

The first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report of CTG in Pakistan was issued at the ceremony.

Karot Hydropower Project is located on the Jhelum River in Pakistan’s Punjab Province with a total installed capacity of 720 MW. It is one of the Prioritized Projects as well as the first large-scale hydropower investment project under CPEC. Meanwhile, Karot Project was written into the Joint Statement between the Chinese and Pakistani governments.