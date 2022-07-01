LUMS celebrates commencement of the Class of 2022

Convocations are an honoured tradition to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments in the presence of loved ones, peers, and teachers. On Thursday, the LUMS Class of 2022, came together to look back at the precious memories they made on campus, and look forward to new beginnings.

Around 1100 graduate and undergraduate students from all five schools at LUMS were awarded degrees at the convocation. The University’s senior leadership including Pro Chancellor, Abdul Razak Dawood, Rector, Shahid Hussain, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Members of the LUMS Board of Trustees, Deans, faculty and staff members celebrated the momentous occasion with the graduates and their families.

Registrar, Zara Fateh Qizilbash delivered the welcome address, following which, the Pro Chancellor, Abdul Razak Dawood formally inaugurated the 34th convocation of LUMS.

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Arshad Ahmad congratulated the graduating class and wished them well for their future. He recognised the convocation as a defining moment for all students. While referring to the ongoing political uncertainty and economic challenges, he called upon all graduating students to discover their individual roles and serve a greater purpose. He also emphasised strengthening a collective hope for a better and stronger Pakistan. Towards the end, he advised all students to embrace their full potential and move forward, following in the footsteps of their predecessors while adhering to the timeless qualities of integrity, punctuality, respect, patience, and empathy.

The keynote address at this year’s commencement was delivered by the inspiring, Justice (Retd.) Nasira Iqbal. Recipient of the prestigious, Sitara-i-Imtiaz 2021, Justice Iqbal was one of the first five women to be appointed to the Lahore High Court, where she served as a justice from 1994 to 2002. A Harvard Law School graduate, she is sought after as a legal scholar, has lectured around the world and has represented Pakistan at various international forums. She lauded the efforts of the LUMS community to enable and empower Pakistani youth by providing high-quality and impactful education and training.

In her address, she wished the graduating class success and expressed the hope that they will contribute to the development of the country and create shared value for the people around them. She also urged the graduates to pursue inclusiveness as a way of tackling intolerance in society. Justice Iqbal appreciated the gender equality ratio at LUMS and quoted her own example, “There should be no age barrier to acquiring higher education and students should pursue it as the only means of achieving progress and prosperity.”

Alina Anjum, this year’s valedictorian, inspired her fellow students by sharing her experiences at LUMS and her ideals of pursuing self-belief and strengthening mutual bonds.