Discussions with CPC top official remained very productive: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said he had very productive discussions with Jang Jiechi, Member of Politburo of Communist Party of China a day earlier.

“Had very productive discussions with H.E. Mr Jang Jiechi, Member of Politburo of Communist Party of China yesterday. The visit represented continuation of high-level exchanges & reflected our mutual desire to further strengthen our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

“While highlighting growing bilateral trade & financial linkages between our two friendly countries, I underscored the immense importance Pakistan attaches to strategic ML-1 railway, Babusar Tunnel, Karachi Circular Railway & desalination plant in Karachi.”

“Pakistan would extend all possible support to Chinese investors with competitive incentives in all sectors particularly in renewable energy, access to high-quality infrastructure & foolproof security arrangements. Enhanced people-to-people contact remains at core of our friendship.”