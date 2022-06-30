Doctors warn people who sleep in presence of light

A study from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago has warned people who sleep in the presence of light. Experts studied the association between light exposure during sleep and health, Medical News Today reported. Sleeping in the presence of light was found to be related to a higher risk of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.

“We live among an abundant number amount of artificial sources of light that are available 24 hours of a day,” said Dr Minjee Kim, a corresponding author of the study.

She mentioned light that comes from smartphones, TV, and general light pollution in big cities. While this particular study scrutnised the negative effects on adults, Medical News Today reported that previous studies have shown that not sleeping in darkness affects all age groups.

Dr Kim explained that in young and healthy adults, who were experimented in a sleep lab overnight, increased heartrate and blood glucose was found.