Petition filed in court against likening politicians to donkeys

KARACHI: A petition has been filed against likening politicians to donkeys in a sessions court on Thursday. The court sought an answer from the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing regarding the petition on July 5

“Donkey is a hardworking and innocent animal and it is unfair to link it with corrupt politicians,” read the petition.

The petition was filed by a citizen against another, saying that “a citizen likened politicians to donkeys”, asking the court to order the FIA to register a case against them.