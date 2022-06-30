26 employees of FDI get regularization letters

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination (MoNHSR&C) considers its ‘human resource’ as its biggest strength. Employee centered approach is embedded in the fundamentals of Ministry’s working philosophy, the inspirational thoughts were shared by honourable Minister, MoNHSR&C Mr. Abdul Qadir Patel during the ‘Regularization Letters Distribution Ceremony’ of 26 employees of Federal Directorate of Immunization who played a vital role in COVID-19 vaccine management.

The Minister stated that the Government has adopted a merit based policy for the strengthening of the institutions. Today we celebrate another milestone as 26 trained officials are being regularized in the Federal Directorate of Immunization.mr. Patel congratulated the employees and said that MoNHSR&C has always taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of its staff members. All the success achieved by MoNHSR&C was not possible without the guidance and support of the top political leadership Pakistan.

The Federal Minister reinforced the government commitment stating that Health is our top priority and a special emphasis is placed on FDI’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) to ensure maximum prevention of 12 Vaccine Preventable Diseases. I take this opportunity to urge all parents and care providers to ‘get your child vaccinated against 12 deadly diseases in 6 visits to get 12 vaccine Shots containing lifesaving antigens by the age of 15 months’.