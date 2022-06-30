COVID-19: NIH reports 641 new cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

As the recent coronavirus outbreak accelerated, Pakistan saw a significant increase in Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

Pakistan, which had less than 100 daily cases just a few days ago, now has 641 coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours (Wednesday), according to stats released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Thursday morning.

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has now risen to 30,395 following the two fatalities, while the overall number of infections has risen to 1,535,785 with the new 641 cases.

In the last 24 hours (Wednesday), 18,813 Covid tests were taken across Pakistan, with a positivity rate of 3.41 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 119.

COVID-19 Statistics 30 June 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,813

Positive Cases: 641

Positivity %: 3.41%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 119 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 30, 2022

Another 159 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan over the previous 24 hours (Wednesday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,499,641. The overall number of active cases in the country was 5,749 as of Thursday.

As many as 580,574 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,364 in Punjab, 220,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,153 in Islamabad, 35,546 in Balochistan, 43,388 in Azad Kashmir and 11,760 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 13,571 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,113 in Sindh, 6,324 in KP, 1,026 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

In the wake of the surge in COVID cases in the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has strictly warned airlines against not adhering to face mask instructions during domestic flights.

Government decide to ‘fully activate’ NCOC

In response to the escalating number of coronavirus cases across the country, the federal government decided to “completely activate” the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over an NCOC meeting, where he voiced worry over the mounting COVID-19 cases and ordered directions to reactivate Pakistan’s coronavirus response forum.

The premier directed the district and provincial officials to vigorously enforce protective measures and take other precautions to keep the dangerous virus at bay.