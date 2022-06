Saeed Ahmad Afridi, a member of the Sindh Assembly (MPA) from Karachi and a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has resigned.

Saeed Afridi stated in his resignation letter to the Sindh Assembly speaker and PTI Chairman Imran Khan that he is leaving due to some personal commitments.

It should be noted that PTI members submitted their resignations from the National Assembly after the party leadership approved them.