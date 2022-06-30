Pak-US trade witnesses over 51pc growth in 11 months, SBP data shows

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with the United State of America (USA) witnessed surplus of 51.22pc during eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The overall exports to the USA were recorded at $6158.171m during July-May (2021-22) against exports of $4475.232m during July-May (2020-21), showing growth of 37.60pc, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, exports to USA during May 2022 also surged by 19.17pc, from $454.332m to $541.433m. Similarly, month-on-month exports to the USA however decreased by 1.41pc during May 2022 as compare with exports of $618.214m in April 2022, the SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 26.73pc in eleven months, from $23.146b to $29.333b, the SBP data said. On the other hand, imports from the US during the period under review were recorded at $2717.185m against $2199.857m of last year, showing an increase of 23.51pc in July-May (2021-22).

Meanwhile, year-on-year imports from the US during May 2022 also increased by 13.28pc from $209.294m last year to $237.092m. On month-on-month basis, the imports from the US however dipped by 6.16pc during May 2022 as compared to the import of $252.676m in April 2022, SBP data said.

The overall imports increased by 34.46pc, from $47.970b to $65.461b. The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $3440.986m against $2275.375m during same period of last year, showing 51.22pc growth.