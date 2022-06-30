Rupee gains Rs1.76 against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.76 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs205.11 against the previous day’s closing of Rs206.87. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs204 and Rs206.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by Rs3.40 and closed at Rs215.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs219.03. The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.50, whereas a decrease of Rs3.96 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs250.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs253.99. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 48 paisas to close at Rs55.84 and Rs54.66 respectively.