China’s smartphone makers gain ground in Russian market

Chinese smartphones accounted for two-thirds of all new sales in Russia between April and June, the country’s top electronics retailer said on Wednesday, the latest sign of how Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting the country’s consumer economy.

Several major smartphone makers, including Apple and Samsung, have paused new sales in Russia following Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, while financial sanctions and airspace bans have hit supply chains, pushing Russian retailers and consumers to look towards China to fill the gap.

“The total share of Chinese brands in the Russian market in terms of smartphone sales is steadily increasing – from 50pc in the first quarter, to 60pc in April to more than 70pc in June,” Russian electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado said on Wednesday.