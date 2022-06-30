Ms Marvel’s upcoming episode to capture the sights and sounds of Karachi

Ms Marvel is currently streaming successfully on Disney+ and with its upcoming episode releasing tonight, fans will get to see the sights and sounds of Karachi.

The promo of the upcoming episode, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, sees Kamala Khan visit Karachi.

The images that have been making rounds on social media stay very true to what Karachi really looks like and fans are excited to see the metropolitan represented rightly for the first time ever.

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet if the episode was shot in Karachi or not, it sure is a proud moment for all Pakistanis who have been loving the series so far.

And if the Karachi bit doesn’t excite you, wait till you read this. Episode 4 of Ms. Marvel also features Bollywood’s Farhan Akhtar as Waleed.