Ayesha Omar gives her opinion on Mahira, Saba Qamar and Mehwish

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar recently appeared in an interview where she gave her opinion about leading Pakistani actresses including Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and Mehwish Hayat. “I love all three of them and I can’t pick one from these, for me, Saba is a marvelous actress and best in terms of acting, Mahira Khan’s screen presence is unmatched and Mehwish Hayat is amazing dancer and actress so I love them all,” Ayesha said. On the work front, Ayesha has a recent release in her kitty “Rehbra”. The film also stars Ahsan Khan in a lead role opposite Omar.