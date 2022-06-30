What Amber Heard plans to tell her daughter about Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard is trying her best to look toward the future. In recent months, the Aquaman actress and her ex Johnny Depp were at the centre of a public defamation trial that played out for viewers all around the world. But more than two weeks after a jury reached a verdict and found Heard liable of defaming Depp, the mom of Oonagh Paige Heard is picturing a future focused on parenthood. “I get to be a mom full time,” she told NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, “where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.” Last July, Heard surprised her Instagram followers when she announced the arrival of her daughter. In her social media post, Heard expressed her desire to have a child “on my own terms” and wanted to help normalize not wanting “a ring in order to have a crib.” While Heard has tried to keep her motherhood journey private, her breakup from Depp is a different story.

In the wake of a Virginia jury’s verdict, Heard revealed what she plans to tell her 14-month-old daughter about the trial when she’s old enough to understand.

“I think no matter what, it will mean something,” she said. “I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

For several days in May, Heard took the stand and testified that Depp physically and psychologically abused her during their relationship. Depp denied the claims before his attorney Camille Vasquez said in closing arguments that Heard took on “the role of a lifetime” as a domestic abuse survivor. On June 1, a Virginia jury awarded $10 million to Depp in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state’s legal limit, making his total damages less than $10.4 million. Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft confirmed on June 2 that the actress plans to appeal. As for Heard’s countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

Although a verdict has been reached, Heard said she’s afraid that she might get sued again. “I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing, which I guess is what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do,” she said. “It’s meant to take your voice.”