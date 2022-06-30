Serena Williams loses on return

LONDON: Serena Williams was defeated in her first singles match for a year on Tuesday, going down 7-5, 1-6, 7/6 (10/7) to unseeded Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon. Seven-time champion Williams was cheered as she walked onto Centre Court for the evening match, but she looked rusty and was broken in her first service game. Williams, far below her imperious best and apparently lacking fitness, bounced back, breaking in the fourth game to level at 2-2, buoyed by a supportive crowd at the All England Club. The pair swapped further breaks but Tan, ranked 115th, broke again in the 11th game and held her nerve to close out the set 7-5. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, broke after a mammoth second game of the second set and went on to level the match 6-1. The American was first to break in the decider but Tan levelled at 3-3. Williams broke again in the ninth game, throwing her arms into the air in jubilation but faltered as she served for the match. She faced a match point on her own serve in the 12th game but saved it with a forehand volley, taking the contest into a third-set tie-break. Williams stepped up a gear, winning the first four points as the match, under the Wimbledon roof, ticked past three hours. But still her French opponent was not down and out, winning the next five points to edge ahead. Williams, looking out of breath, could not find inspiration netting when facing a second match point.