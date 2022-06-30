‘Beneficiaries’ pointing finger at ‘neutrals’ now

In a veiled reference to the former PTI government, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said those who had benefitted from the rigged polls earlier were now complaining in the house against the ‘neutrality’ of institutions. “They know undemocratic parties like theirs would otherwise not be given any leverage,” he thundered while speaking in the National Assembly. “This is why today, they are running a movement for our institutions to play a controversial role instead of a neutral and constitutional one,” he added. Criticizing the assembly proceedings during the PTI government tenure, Bilawal said the opposition in the National Assembly, although limited in number, was getting the opportunity to talk and raise their concerns about issues like the Sindh local bodies elections. However, he added that it would have been more “appropriate” to discuss the issue in the Sindh Assembly. The minister said the PPP had been struggling for democracy, fair and free elections, and economic issues for three generations. He said the party “bravely faced every tyrant”, citing examples of “violence” under leaders such as Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf. “The PPP has had the opportunity to govern despite rigging. In this country, rigging has always taken place against the PPP to stop the party of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he added. He claimed that like Imran Khan, there were parties, politicians and “puppets” in Sindh who helped dictatorial rule come forth in the hope that institutions would not be neutral.

“W hen our institutions started becoming neutral, be it the Election Commission, the courts or other institutions, these people started panicking. This is because they knew that their bails would be revoked if transparent elections were held and the institutions remained neutral,” he said. Bilawal further said the opposition parties were aware that they came into power through a “rigged” election in 2018. Calling out a member of the opposition, Bilawal said he could only contest in the elections because PPP leader Abid Bhayo’s brother was imprisoned in Shikarpur. “When we have a level playing field, they will have no place to run,” he said. The foreign minister further said that the opposition had gathered in the Sindh High Court a day before provincial polls in order to escape the elections, but the people could see that only one party – the PPP – was present for the province while others tried to escape. “Would the people of Sindh vote for those who were trying to run?” he questioned, adding that such parties would create more fuss as the second phase of the elections was in a month. “Free and fair elections will take place only after electoral reforms… there will be a level playing field. The PPP always performs well when there is a level playing field,” the foreign minister added.

According to Bilawal, the opposition feared institutions remaining apolitical and not interfering. “If there is no interference, the PPP will emerge victorious. What kind of a joke is it to complain of rigging if we win in Larkana?”