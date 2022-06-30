PTI approaches IHC seeking permission for protest

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek permission for a procession and protest at parade ground Islamabad on July 2.

The PTI moved the petition through its leader, Ali Nawaz Awan and adopted that the district administration had refused to grant the permission for a political gathering.

The petitioner had named federation, IGP

and deputy commissioner ICT as respondents in the case.

It said that the protest was a basic right of the citizen and prayed the court to direct city administration to grant approval for the procession.