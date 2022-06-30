Pakistan rejects Indian attempts to link Udaipur incident to Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the Indian attempts to malign it by linking the Indian nationals accused of a murder in Udaipur city to a Pakistani organization.

“We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals, Indian nationals, to an organization in Pakistan,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan categorically rejected any such insinuations, which were typical of the BJP-RSS (Bharatiya Janata Party – Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan, including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan. Such malicious attempts would not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad, the spokesperson added.

A day earlier, the Indian police arrested two men after they beheaded a Hindu tailor on camera in the city of Udaipur over his support online for a former ruling party official whose remarks about the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) sparked global protests.

“Both the accused in the killing have been arrested and we will ensure strict punishment and speedy justice,” Ashok Gehlot, chief minister in the state of Rajasthan, where Udaipur is located, said on Twitter. However, Rajasthan’s Home Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav claimed that one of the accused in the case had visited Karachi in 2014.

The Indian Express quoted Yadav as saying that Ghouse Mohammad, one of the accused, was in Karachi for 45 days in 2014. “Then in 2018-19, he also had movements in Arab countries and visited Nepal a few times. For the past 2-3 years, he had been making calls to 8-10 phone numbers from Pakistan,” Yadav was quoted by the Indian publication. According to Indian Express, Director General of Police ML Lather said that the accused had gone to visit the office of “Dawat-e-Islami”.