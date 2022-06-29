Top five products for hair and skin by Chiltan Pure that we love

Take a look at these popular hair and skin products by lifestyle brand Chiltan Pure that we swear by.

CAFFEINE SHAMPOO – Chiltan Pure Caffeine Shampoo revitalises dry, dull and brittle hair by deep cleansing the scalp and alleviating dandruff. The aloe vera in this shampoo soothes a dry scalp while invigorating follicles for root to tip strength. This shampoo contains caffeine, making it highly effective in smoothing your hair while enhancing luster and shine. It’s priced at Rs 1,250 and can be purchased at https://chiltanpure.com/product/caffeine-shampoo/

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR SHAMPOO – ChiltanPure Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is a clarifying shampoo that removes debris and buildup from greasy and oily hair. Apple Cider Vinegar helps to balance the scalp, remove excess oil, and leave hair incredibly clean and lustrous. This shampoo is free of harsh or harmful chemicals that might cause your hair follicles to dry off. The gentle detoxify formula removes excess oil and debris from your hair while also reviving shine and vitality. It’s priced at Rs 1,250 and can be purchased at https://chiltanpure.com/product/apple-cider-vinegar-shampoo/

SPOT CLEARING SERUM – Chiltan Pure Anti-Dark Spot serum is formulated with the finest organic ingredients to fade acne and sun-induced dark spots. This serum helps maintain skin balance and oil regulation, preventing spots from appearing. It reduces dark spots and discoloration while also improving the clarity of your skin. It’s priced at Rs 999 and can be purchased at https://chiltanpure.com/product/spot-clearing-serum/

CASTOR OIL – Chiltan Pure Castor oil contains Vitamin E, proteins and Omega 6 and 9 that are the key components responsible for good skin. It moisturizes and softens the skin, making it look younger. The soothing and anti-inflammatory properties of calamus oil are beneficial in treating sunburns. Due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects, this oil for acne skincare can help minimise acne. It’s priced at Rs 899 and can be purchased at https://chiltanpure.com/product/castor-oil-for-skin/

MUSTARD OIL – Chiltan Pure Mustard Seed Oil is extracted from the mustard plant’s seeds. Antioxidants, vitamins E, D, A, and K, important fatty acids, are abundant in the oil. Its warming, rubefacient effect is ideal for soothing muscular and joint-related pain. It’s said to aid in the alleviation of lung congestion and the promotion of healthy hair and scalp. It’s priced at Rs 399 and can be purchased at https://chiltanpure.com/product/mustard-oil/