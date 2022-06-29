EBM wins RoSPA Silver Award for excellent on-site health standards

English Biscuit Manufacturers, a leading FMCG company, has recently won the international and prestigious RoSPA Silver Award for maintaining the highest standards of health and safety at its premises. The RoSPA Silver Health and Safety Award was given to EBM in recognition of its efforts to keep its employees safe. This recognition is a win for EBM’s commitment towards meticulous implementation of safety standards.

The RoSPA ((The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Award, which is the longest-running health and safety award in the United Kingdom, honors organizations that set standards for health and safety practices around the world. It is estimated that more than 2,000 organizations contest the award annually. Managing Director & CEO at EBM, Dr. Zeelaf Munir stated: “We are delighted that EBM has been acknowledged by RoSPA for its health and safety performance. This international award is a testament to our staff and their commitment to the highest levels of wellbeing and safety for decades, especially during the pandemic.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work. By receiving this recognition, EBM joins like-minded businesses and organizations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to Health and Safety. I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award. Congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive up Health and Safety standards every day. You are setting a fantastic example for others in your sector.”