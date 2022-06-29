Minister vows to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis

The PPP Information Secretary South Punjab MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan called on Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi at his office on Wednesday and discussed in detail the issues of overseas Pakistanis from South Punjab. Sajid Turi said that overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the country’s economy and he knows their problems and will try his best for their welfare. Meanwhile, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engineer Shaukatullah and Shah Gul Afridi also met the federal minister and discussed issues of mutual interest including the situation in their province. Engineer Shaukatullah and Haji Shah Gul Afridi appreciated the steps taken by the Federal Minister for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and extended him their best wishes. A large number of people, workers and office bearers of PPP also met Federal Minister Sajid Turi and apprised him of their various issues. Sajid Hussain Turi assured that every effort would be made to solve the problems of the people and the doors of his ministry are always open to serve the people.