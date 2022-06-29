Wearing of face mask declared mandatory at Sindh Secretariat

The Government of Sindh keeping in view the recent exponential surge in the COVID-19 related positive cases and in order to prevent the spread of this deadly virus has directed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs). According to a circular issued with the approval of Chief Secretary Sindh, all the officers and officials of Sindh Secretariat have been directed to ensure wearing of face masks, while the visitors shall be mandatorily required to wear masks within the Sindh Secretariat premises. The circular further directed that social distancing shall be ensured in accordance with the SOPs notified from time to time by the Government of Sindh. The Administrative Secretaries of all the departments shall also ensure the compliance of above standard operating procedure in letter and spirit, the circular further added.