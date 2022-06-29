Maryam Nawaz to head PML-N’s by-election campaign in Lahore

From Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will lead the party’s campaign for by-elections to four of the 20 Punjab Assembly (PA) seats in Lahore (July 2, 2022).

According to the sources, Maryam Nawaz will speak at public rallies on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

They also said that the election campaign schedule for Punjab’s remaining 16 constituencies was being devised.

These seats became vacant after 20 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPAs switched sides and voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab CM election on April 16 were de-seated in light of the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63 of the constitution.