PM Shehbaz asks public to strictly follow corona SOPs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the public to strictly follow coronavirus instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the number of daily Covid-19 infections in Pakistan has skyrocketed.

The prime minister said in a tweet on Wednesday, “In light of the resurgence of corona cases in the country, I urge the entire nation to follow the instructions and SOPs related to corona.”

Shehbaz Sharif went on to say, “Our first responders and doctors have made many sacrifices to keep us safe.” We must not squander our gains against Corona.”

A new wave of coronavirus pandemic has begun to rock Pakistan, with a significant increase in daily infections, with the majority of new cases reported from Sindh.

According to data released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Wednesday morning, Pakistan has had 541 Covid-19 infections and only one death in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

Of the 541 new infections, 353 were reported from Sindh, mostly from Karachi, prompting authorities at the Centre to convene meetings and consult with provincial health officials on how to stem the province’s steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has now risen to 30,393 after including the single fatality, while the total number of infections has risen to 1,535,144 after including the new 541 cases.