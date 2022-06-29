ISLAMABAD: The weather experts have warned the authorities to take precautionary measures in view of the upcoming heavy monsoon rainfall starting from June 30 that may trigger landslides and urban flooding in the vulnerable parts of the country.

The rain, on one hand, would help subside the prevailing extremely hot weather conditions in the country by decreasing temperatures while, on the other hand, the rainwater will prove as beneficial for the sowing of rice crops.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, the rain will be result of moist currents from Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal entering in upper parts of the country from Wednesday which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower with chances of isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from June 30 to July 04.

Rain-windstorm/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi from July 01 to July 05.

The heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from July 02 to July 04 in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 03-05. Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the forecast period.

The fishermen have been advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 03 to July 05. Heavy rainfall will help subside rising temperatures however may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree. Windstorms may damage loose structures at vulnerable locations.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period while all the concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period.