Flights delayed at Karachi Airport

A number of flights to and from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport were delayed on Wednesday as domestic flight operations were disrupted.

A flight to Lahore will now fly at 6:30 pm instead of 3 pm while a PIA flight to Quetta will now take off with a delay of half an hour.

The flight to Quetta will depart at 4 pm instead of 3:30 pm.

Another flight from Lahore to Karachi will now land at 5:25 pm instead of 12:45 pm.

A flight from Faisalabad will suffer a six-hour-long delay as it will now touch down at 12:30 am instead of 6:10 pm.

Another flight from Lahore to Karachi has also been delayed and now it will land at Jinnah International Airport at 11 pm instead of 7:45 pm.