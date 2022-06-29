PML-N files petition against LHC order of notifying PTI members on reserved seats

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed an intra-court appeal against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order to notify PTI members of the five reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the federal government were made parties in the intra-court appeal filed by the PML-N vice president.

It was adopted in the appeal that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been ordered by a single bench of the LHC to notify PTI members of the five reserved Punjab Assembly seats.

It was demanded in the appeal that the court declare the order of the single bench to notify the PTI members on the five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly null and void.

“Until the final decision of the case, the order of the single bench to issue notification for appointment on the five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly should be suspended,” it requested.

“The case should be fixed for hearing today,” it added.