A new wave of coronavirus pandemic has begun to shake Pakistan, with a significant increase in daily infections, with the majority of new cases reported from Sindh.

According to data issued by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Wednesday morning, Pakistan has had 541 Covid-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

Of the 541 new infections, 353 were reported from Sindh, largely from Karachi, prompting authorities at the Centre to convene meetings and engage with provincial health experts on ways to curb the province’s fast surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has now risen to 30,393 after including the single fatality, while the overall number of cases has risen to 1,535,144 after including the new 541 cases.

COVID-19 Statistics 29 June 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 15,462

Positive Cases: 541

Positivity %: 3.50%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 100 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 29, 2022

In the last 24 hours (Tuesday), 15,462 tests were performed across Pakistan, with a positivity rate of 3.50 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 100.

As many as 580,131 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,258 in Punjab, 219,975 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,097 in Islamabad, 35,540 in Balochistan, 43,383 in Azad Kashmir and 11,760 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 13,571 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,111 in Sindh, 6,324 in KP, 1,026 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, an NCOC team met with the Health Department Sindh to develop a provincial plan in response to a minor increase in Covid-19 cases in Karachi, as directed by the Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSR&C).