Khyber SHO, son detained for smuggling heroin to Peshawar

A station house officer (SHO) from Khyber district was arrested along with his constable son while smuggling heroin worth millions of rupees to Peshawar.

According to police, the accused, Shoaib Afridi, the SHO of Mulagori police station, Jamrud tehsil, Khyber district, was smuggling 12kg of heroin into Peshawar in a car with his constable son.

Peshawar police arrested the SHO and his son after discovering the heroin hidden in their car. A case was also filed against both of them.

More research was being conducted within that area.