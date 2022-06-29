Is ‘Loota re’ a copy of ‘Ek Chumma?’

Bollywood loves Pakistani music, most of time they copy Pakistani music and use it as their own in their movies. It happened recently when Abrarul Haq’s Nach Punjaban’s copy was a major attraction for the film to attract the audience. However, looks like the tables have turned and this time Pakistanis wanted to take some inspiration from Bollywood. Quaid e Azam Zindabad’s song Loota Rey has finally dropped and it has a very similar beat. The Bollywood song being tipped as the original is Ek Chumma from Housefull 4.