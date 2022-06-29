Another earthquake jolts Islamabad, surroundings

On Wednesday, another powerful earthquake jolted Islamabad and its surroundings.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the earthquake’s epicentre was 130 kilometres beneath the Koh-e-Hindukush Mountains.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 on the Richter Scale, and its depth was reported to be 130 kilometres underground.

It’s worth noting that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan on June 23 (8:56 a.m.). The earthquake’s epicentre was 58 kilometres from Kalafgan, Afghanistan.

On June 2nd afternoon, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake was reported near Islamabad, Pakistan. The earthquake’s epicentre was 198 kilometres northwest (NW) of Islamabad.

The earthquake occurred at 4:35:17 PM IST at a depth of 75 kilometres below the surface.