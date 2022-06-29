Pakistan earns $634m by exporting transport services in 10 months

Pakistan earned$634.760m by providing different transport services in various countries during the first ten months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows increase of 34.77pc as compared to US $471.010m earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 51.81pc, by going up from US $66m last year to US $100.270m during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surge by 96.16pc from US $29.400m last year to US $57.670m whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 16.23pc from US $36.650m to US $42.600m current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services increased by 33.37pc by going up from US $381.010m last year to US $508.170m during July-April (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger’s services rose by 33.63pc, from US $249.370m to US $333.230m, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 1.25pc, from US $25.570m to US $25.250m, in addition the export of other air transport services surge by 41.12pc from US $106.070m to US $149.690m.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review rose by 25.61pc by going up from US $15.580m to US $19.570m during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 72.12pc, from US $11.800m to US $3.290m during the fiscal year under review, while the export of other road services increased by 330.69pc from $3.780m to $16.280m, in addition the exports of postal and courier services also decreased by 19.35pc, from US $8.370m to US $6.750m, the data revealed.