PSX loses 112 points, closes at 41,765 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 112.95 points, a negative change of 0.27pc, closing at 41,765.62 points against 41,878.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 257,163,743 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 247,901,404 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.708 billion against Rs7.378b on last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 123 of them recorded gain and 192 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 28,048,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.13, Oilboy Energy (R ) with volume of 23,897,500 and price per share of Rs0.04 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 17,069,500 and price per share of Rs1.39.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs290 per share, closing at Rs5,990 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak), the share prices of which climbed up by Rs155.10 to Rs2,288.

Siemens Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs30.01 per share closing at Rs649.99 followed by Mari Petroleum, the share price of which declined by Rs21.48 to close at Rs1,769.49.