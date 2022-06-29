Rupee gains Rs1.07 against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.07 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs206.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs207.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs206.5 and Rs208.75 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by Rs1.02 and closed at Rs219.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs220.05. The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs253.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs256.12. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 29 paisas to close at Rs56.32 and Rs55.11 respectively.