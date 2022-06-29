KP passes supplementary budget of Rs234.98b for fiscal year 2021-22

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed supplementary budget for fiscal year 2021-22 and also approved 54 demands for grants of Rs 234.98 billion.

All the joint opposition members withdrew their cut-motions during the assembly proceedings chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan.

Ahmad Kundi of PPP said that Village Council Chairman should be empowered like in past. He said that the salaries of KP police should be made equal to Punjab police and staff of Agriculture Cooperative Society should be utilized for the welfare of people.

NighatOrakzai of PPP demanded that immediate action should be taken to prevent KP from lumpy chronic skin disease of animals.

The Deputy Speaker on the request of NaeemaKishwar of JUIF withdrew the notification to issue only one Kalashnikov permit instead of issuing four to an MPA.

Salahuddin of ANP said that there is a big problem of water in his constituency and condition of roads is unsatisfactory so the government should take it seriously and resolve it on priority basis.

Nisar Muhammad Khan of ANP and Hafiz Esamuddin of JUIF said that the government should give specific attention to merged district as these were more backward than other districts of the province.

PML-N member IkhtiarWali said that all the hospitals in the province should be scrutinized. He said that arrangements should be made to open BHUs to facilitate people at their doorstep. Meanwhile, PTI member Faheem Ahmad Khan moved cut-motions against his own government.

Presenting the motions, he alleged that Rs3320 million was released during the by-elections in PK-7 Swat two days ago and not a single rupee was released for Peshawar.

Speaker Mahmood Jan exercising his powers under sub-rule 4 of rule 148 approved 54 demands of supplementary budget 2021-22 for approval without discussion.

It is worth mentioning here that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had presented a supplementary budget of Rs.234.98 billion for fiscal year 2021-22.

Some departments which paid supplementary grants were including Prisons and Probation Department (Rs.510.93m), Police Rs.4.15 bn, Admin and Justice Rs.1.35bn, Communication and Works Rs.3.05bn, Public Health Engineering Rs.1.49bn, Agriculture Rs.1.14bn, Livestock Rs.270.99m, Forests and Environment Rs.590.52m, Wildlife Rs.360.22bn, Irrigation Rs.510.77m, Industries Rs.1.07m, Mineral Development Rs.160.92m, Printing and Stationery Rs.30.82m, Grant to Local Government Rs.4.22bn, District Salary 31bn, Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rs.10.03m, Transport Rs.1.22bn and Pro-Poor Initiative for Food Support Programme Rs.5.40bn respectively.

Furthermore, additional expenses amounting to Rs.820.06m were incurred on loans and guarantees, Rs.1300m federal loans and 14,090 rupees in miscellaneous head. Later, the chair prorogued the assembly session for indefinite period.