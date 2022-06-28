299,911 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

ISLAMABAD: A total of 299,911 pilgrims from several nationalities have arrived in Madinah, through air and land crossings to perform this year’s Hajj, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah, issued by the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, showed that 241,859 pilgrims have arrived through the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since receiving the first Hajj flights, while the land immigration centre received 45,824 pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through land border crossings.

The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah, showing that Bangladeshi pilgrims are the top residents of Madinah with 12,901, followed by Nigerians with 10,216, Indians with 8,350, Pakistanis with 6,954 and Iranians with 6,494 pilgrims.

Moreover, statistics also showed that 205,049 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the Holy Sites in Makkah, where the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until yesterday totaled 94,837 pilgrims belonging to various nationalities.