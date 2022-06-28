Chaudhry Shujaat rejects support for Hamza as Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has denied supporting Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab Chief Minister.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the leader of the PML-Q, stated that Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi is their nominee for Chief Minister of Punjab. In the CM election, all PML-Q members would vote for Pervaiz Illahi, he added.

Shujaat went on to say that PML-Q members have always stuck to the party position, and that the PML-N should stop creating rumours and confusing our members. He claimed that the entire PML-Q would vote for Pervaiz Illahi and make him the new Chief Minister of Punjab. E