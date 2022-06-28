Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, June 28, 2022


Marriyum grieved over demise of wife of Justice ( r) Safdar Shah

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday extended heart felt condolences on the death of Justice Safdar Ali Shah’s wife and mother-in-law of  Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah.

Expressing her condolences to the family of the deceased, the minister said  she shared  the grief of the  bereaved family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

 

Submit a Comment