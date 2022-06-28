Pakistan extends condolences to Jordan over the loss of lives in the tragic port incident

This image grab taken from a broadcast by Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka TV on June 27, 2022 shows the site of a toxic gas leak in Jordan’s Aqaba port. – According to Jordanian official sources, the toxic gas tank fell from a boat and Aqaba’s southern beach was evacuated following the incident. (Photo by Al Mamlaka TV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO /AL MAMLAKA TV ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday extended heartfelt condolences to Jordan over the loss of lives as a result of a tragic incident of its Aqaba Por. A poisonous gas leak in Jordan’s southern port city of Aqaba on Monday had killed 13 people and injured 251. “We express deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here. The Foreign Office said, “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Jordan in this moment of grief”.