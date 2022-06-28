Dua Zehra’s father files plea to change information officer

KARACHI: On Tuesday, Dua Zehra’s father petitioned the court to alter the investigating officer in the case. Mehdi Kazmi’s counsel has filed a plea in the District and Sessions Court of Karachi.

“Present investigation officer’s behaviour seems biased, complainant Mehdi Kazmi and the family have no trust over the IO,” according to the application. “We apprehend the investigation officer will not produce Dua Zehra for the check up to determine her age,” the complainant pleaded.

“We plead to the court for an order to change this investigation officer with a qualified officer,” the petition read.

Furthermore, the Sindh Health Department created a medical board on Tuesday to determine the age of Dua Zehra, a teenage girl from Karachi who went missing a few months ago and was later discovered to have married in Punjab.

The formation of the medical board came after the Judicial Magistrate-East court ordered further investigation of the case and the formation of a medical board to determine the exact age of the girl during the hearing of the alleged kidnapping of Dua Zehra.

Dua has previously said that she is 18 years old in court, and a medical examination conducted by the Sindh High Court revealed that she is 17.

The health department informed the local court today about the formation of a five-member medical board led by Dow Medical College Principal Saba Sohail to determine the true age of a Karachi teenage girl.

According to the court, the medical board would include doctors from MS Services Hospital, a police surgeon, and medical experts from Civil Hospital.

MS Services Hospital also requested that the court issue orders requiring Dua Zehra to appear in court on June 29 for a medical evaluation.