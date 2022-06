ISLAMABAD: On the directions of Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel (NHSR&C), NCOC team arranged the meetings with Health Department Sindh to formulate strategy at provincial level amid slight rise in COVID-19 cases in Karachi.

It was decided to increase testing, contact tracing and implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), especially mask wearing at all crowded places, and domestic travel by air, railways or road.