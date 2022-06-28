ATC extends interim bail of 14 PTI leaders in long march case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended the temporary bails given to 14 PTI leaders in four charges of vandalism and torture on cops during the party’s long march towards Islamabad on May 25, 2022, until July 19, 2022.

Bail was extended for Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Hammad Azhar, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Shafqat Mehmood, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Niazi, Nadeem Abbas Barra, Tariq Iqbal, Adeel, Zaman Khan, Afzal Azeem, Hassan Niazi, Murad Raas and Yasir Geelani.

Burhan Moazzam Malik Advocate, who represented the accused in the case, testified in court that the police were not interrogating his clients on purpose. “And whenever they go to the police stations, the investigation officer (IO) is not there,” he added.

The court ordered the PTI leaders to appear at their respective police stations and record their statements.