Two polio workers were killed and one was seriously injured in a shooting by unidentified suspects in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel tehsil on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Razaullah and Dil Badshah by police.

The injured and deceased were transported to Miranshah Hospital. They were attacked while performing their duties.

It should be noted that an anti-polio campaign was currently underway in North Waziristan.