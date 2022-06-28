Pakistan has received MEFP from IMF for seventh, eighth reviews

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday received the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the seventh and eighth reviews.

This was confirmed by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on his official Twitter handle.

“Early this morning, the Government of Pakistan received a MEFP from the IMF for combined 7th and 8th reviews,” he wrote.

The MEFP is a document that contains details regarding striking a staff-level agreement.

Previously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the terms with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been finalized and the deal will close soon, barring any other conditions set by the global lender.