Pakistani rupee gives heavy blow to US dollar

The Pakistani rupee began the day positively, striking the US dollar hard.

Despite trading in a positive range the day before, the American currency quickly lost Rs1.19 as trading began. The US dollar was trading at Rs206.75 at the time of writing.

On Monday, the US dollar closed at Rs207.94, up 48 paisas. The Pakistani rupee had previously pounded the US dollar, trading at Rs206.50 in the interbank market, up 73 paisas against the greenback.

While the Pakistani currency was in flux on Friday, it had lost 25 paisas to the US dollar after a healthy gain of Rs4.70 on the back of good economic news.

The dollar appeared to regain strength in Friday’s trading activity, rising by Rs1.27 to Rs208.50. However, the greenback only gained 25 paisas, ending the day at Rs207.48.